Erika Kirk’s raunchy audition tape resurfaces where she tells ex boyfriend that ‘s*x sells’

Erika Kirk once auditioned for the reality show, The Amazing Race alongside her ex boyfriend, JT Massey, and the tape has now resurfaced.

In the tape, Erika is seen telling telling JT that he looks “really handsome” as she adjusts his v-neck shirt, adding, “sex sells babe.”

Erika Kirk then goes on to explain why her and JT Massey would be perfect contestants on The Amazing Race, despite having only been together for five months.

She explained: “Hi, I’m Erika Frantzve. I’m 25 years old [and] from Scottsdale, Arizona, and I currently live in Venice, California.”

JT went on to provide some more information about their relationship, saying: “So, March 1st, we went on our first date,” he said, adding that Erika initially mixed up their date plans. “I’m sitting at dinner with my dad in Arizona, like, ‘Did I mess up the date or what?’ I stand up from the table to call her, and [learn] she messed up the date.”

The pair ended up meeting the next day for dinner, with JT continuing: “I picked her up, it was raining. I picked her up at her house, and later met her mom on the first night. Exciting stuff. It was great, easy conversation.”

Erika added that she and JT have spent “every day since then” together, saying: “We would close out coffee shops and Chipotles. We [go] hiking together, that was fun. We, somehow, find a way to make the best out of any situation that we’re in ‘cause we like to have fun. Life’s too short.”

And whilst their audition tape was nothing short of entertaining, Erika Kirk and JT didn’t end up making the final cut for the show.

And this isn’t the first time that Erika talked about her relationship with JT, as she also brought him up during a feature for Arizona Foothills Magazine describing her perfect day.

She wrote: “5:30 p.m. Happy hour with my favorite human and best friend, JT Massey, also conveniently enough my incredible boyfriend, talking about everything, from his day at the baseball field to the latest with his music group, Saving Southern.”

