Amber speaks out about whether she regrets introducing Jordan to her daughter on Love Is Blind

She stormed out of the reunion when Jordan brought up the topic of her daughter

During the Love Is Blind reunion, Amber claimed that part of the hardest parts of their split was that Jordan allegedly left without saying goodbye to her daughter.

Amber explained that her daughter didn’t understand what was going on, and got incredibly upset, whilst Amber had to “stay strong” in order to explain everything to her.

Looking directly into the camera, Jordan addressed Emma: “I know we found such an amazing bond. I’m so sorry that it ended that way.”

Amber then got upset by the mention of her daughter, and stormed out of the Love Is Blind reunion after telling Jordan: “Don’t f*cking come into somebody’s life if you’re going to do that.”

However, in a new statement that was shared on Facebook, Amber revealed whether she regretted introducing Jordan to her daughter Emma during Love Is Blind, and it wasn’t the answer I was expecting.

She shared: “Also, my daughter was actually just completely exhausted/overwhelmed. I wasn’t even going to bring her but she begged me to be a flower girl.

“She had to be at the venue by 11 am. Our wedding was supposed to start by 3:30 pm but didn’t end up starting until almost 7 pm. At that point she was over everything. She started crying once everyone started screaming/clapping because she hates loud noises.

“Her and Jordan ended up getting along beautifully. I do not regret bringing him into our life so soon. I never thought anyone would treat my daughter so well.”

