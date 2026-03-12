Daisy and Jay reveal why they decided to get back together after Blue Therapy

This comes after Jay was slapped with a villain edit

Blue Therapy showcases the relationship journeys of seven couples on the brink of break-up. After originally launching on YouTube back in 2021, the show went full throttle for Netflix and has instantly become a viral sensation once again.

During the Netflix edition, Daisy and Jay’s romance is centre stage. There are tears, tattoo betrayals, villain edits, and seriously moving moments to be seen. And, sadly, by the end of the season, it’s announced that Jay and Daisy opted to go their sepaarate ways.

Now, they’re revealing why they decided to get back together after Blue Therapy and we’re shook!

Daisy and Jay decided to break up

Ok, so anyone who binged Blue Therapy the second it dropped on Netflix will have been privy to the emotional rollercoaster that took place seeing Daisy and Jay in therapy.

Karen Doherty had her work cut out with all the show’s couples, but Daisy and Jay’s journey was particularly rocky.

The two had been off-and-on before appearing on the show. And, when it came to how their family came about, the story wasn’t exactly picture-perfect.

Daisy and Jay revealed that they had actually broken up before she found out she was expecting a baby. Then, they decided to make a go of their relationship as parents.

Jay was called out, and kinda given the villain edit, on Blue Therapy for going to get a four-hour-long tattoo the day after his daughter was born.

But now the two are speaking out about how their scenes were chopped, cut, and ultimately didn’t portray what really happened. So, let’s get into their juicy update…

Blue Therapy couple is now back together

Appearing on Will Njobvu’s Tea Time podcast in March 2026, Daisy and Jay lifted the lid on where they stand today.

It turns out they’re actually back together now?!

During the interview segment where she explains how she and Jay are officially back in a relationship, Daisy’s pretty much beaming and explains how it all came about.

Will asks: “What brought you guys back together?”

Blue Therapy star Daisy smiles back: “The love,” adding that these days, they’re “lipsing.”

She continues: “I feel like I have gotten a different version of him… much more mature, much more manly. Now, he’s really, like, a man. Whereas before he was a bit of a baby boy.”

“He’s matured a lot, and vice versa. I’ve grown up a bit, a bit more understanding, a bit more compassion,” Daisy adds.

And, responding to anyone who has dubbed their relationship a sham, Jay says: “It’s not fake. I can understand why they see it like that, but it’s not fake. We wouldn’t be faking for five years to come and do a Netflix show.”

Daisy also adds how going through couples therapy “made her aware of her flaws,” and following on from that, she went to personal therapy herself.

“I thought I was perfect, I wasn’t,” she says.

