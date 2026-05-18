Ranked: All the varied ages of the Married at First Sight USA season 19 cast

The cast ages for season 19 of Married at First Sight USA are actually very varied this year, with there being a 36 year age gap between the youngest and oldest cast member. So, let’s rank the cast from youngest to oldest, as well as find out a bit more about them!

10. Jalyn – 27

Out of all the ages of the Married at First Sight USA season 19 cast, Jalyn is the youngest at 27. She works as a Realtor and according her Peacock bio: “After a turbulent experience with dating, Jalyn took a step back from her love life to focus on her career and herself. Now, thriving professionally and secure in who she is, she knows this once-in-a-lifetime journey is the perfect way to find true love, once and for all.”

9. Brittany – 29

Brittany is also in her twenties and works as a Strategic HR Business Partner. According to her Peacock bio: “Brittany has dreamed of being a wife for as long as she can remember. But in adulthood, her relationships seemed to halt at the ‘three-month mark,’ leaving her longing for something deeper.

“After previously applying to Married at First Sight and not being matched, Brittany now appreciates this second chance as fate and is drawn to a process that starts with the ultimate commitment.”

8. Will – 30

Will works as a Consultant and is “ready for marriage” as he admits he “hasn’t been the best at choosing partners for himself.”

7. Josh – 31

Josh works as a Contractor and as he grew up “without a steady family life, he’s eager to create the stable, loving family he always desired.”

6. Meghann – 37

Meghann works as a Realtor and has been “single for seven years”, and has “perpetually struggled with work-life balance while juggling her family business and a blossoming real estate career.”

5. Derrek – 38

Derrek works as a Chief Automator and according to his bio: “Derrek has lived and dated all over the world, but he’s always known surface-level connections weren’t enough.

“An entrepreneur in health and wellness, he’s ambitious and passionate about longevity and balance – and he wants an equal who shares those values. For him, Married at First Sight offers the chance to find love as grounded and meaningful as the life he’s built.”

4 .Belynda – 47

Belynda works as Sales Consultant and is “excited to embark on this meaningful adventure, knowing she has so much love to give. Having finally healed from her parents’ divorce, as well as her own, she carries instrumental wisdom for this next chapter.”

3. Chad – 54

Moving onto the fifties and upwards, Chad has been divorced three times, but after being single for three years he’s “ready to try again.”

2. Pat – 59

Pat undoubtedly has one of the coolest jobs on the list as he works as a literal Space Operations Consultant?! He was married for 20 years but decided to get divorced after his children left for college.

1. Rhonda – 63

Out of all the ages of the Married at First Sight season 19 cast Rhonda is the oldest of the lot, at 63. She’s been married twice before and has raised four kids.

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