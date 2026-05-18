Let’s meet MAFS USA bride Jalyn, the hopeless romantic marrying first in the new E4 series

As Married At First Sight USA finally arrives on UK screens, people are about to meet the first bride walking down the aisle in season 19, hopeless romantic Jalyn.

The latest series, which originally aired in the US in late 2025, launches on E4 tonight at 8pm and follows 10 singles from Austin, Texas, putting their faith in the experiment to find lasting love.

The very first wedding of the season belongs to Josh and Jalyn, with 27-year-old Jalyn instantly standing out thanks to her honesty about heartbreak, family and what she’s really searching for in a partner.

A Los Angeles-based realtor and social media manager, Jalyn joined the experiment hoping to meet someone “confident, silly, and fun, with a creative side of their own”.

Away from the show, she also runs her own social media management business, Social Media Jalyn, where she specialises in digital branding, Instagram strategy, account audits and coaching. She’s spent the last seven years building up her career in the social media world while balancing life in real estate.

Despite her success professionally, Jalyn admitted her love life hasn’t been easy.

Speaking to relationship expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Jalyn opened up about her close bond with her family, including her father Jesse Garcia, a former baseball player.

“So, it was a lot of on-the-go life,” she explained while childhood photos appeared onscreen.

Jalyn also reflected on watching her parents’ relationship growing up, adding: “My parents were high school sweethearts, but they were never in love… It’s also shown me everything I don’t want.”

She went on to reveal she’s endured significant heartbreak in past relationships. After one serious romance ended, her former partner tragically passed away while she had moved on with someone else, only for that relationship to end in betrayal after she was cheated on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A L Y N | Austin Realtor (@jalyn__garcia)

Those experiences ultimately pushed Jalyn towards Married At First Sight, with the bride hopeful the unconventional experiment could finally lead her to the stable, lasting relationship she’s been searching for.

In the opening episode, she’s matched with 31-year-old business owner and roofer Josh, making them the first couple people will watch take the plunge this season.

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