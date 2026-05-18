Wait a second, was Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s wedding all just set up for paparazzi?!

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price‘s wedding is all the rage at the moment, but there’s a wild theory it was all done for paparazzi. The family are super religious, yet people felt like it wasn’t as faithful as they expected, or even as lavish and over-the-top as they had hoped.

To clear up the legalities of it all, their marriage was actually legally binding because they got married in the Isle of Man, even though it’s technically illegal to get married under 18 years old in the UK. So by taking it into another place entirely, they’ve found a loophole!

It’s not like it was out of the ordinary for their relationship to move quickly, because they wanted to get married exactly a year after their first kiss. They also got engaged just five months after their relationship became serious, as beforehand, it was just a bit of fun.

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However, because it was so heavily papped, with an incredible amount of security, and loads of people getting videos when she walked down the aisle with her dad Tyson Fury, it all felt a bit… overly planned. And she even wore sunglasses and crocs on the day.

Peter Andre was also there, which is random, but he’s part of the same management as the Fury family – another sign that alludes to how media-focused it all was. However, his daughter is actually friends with Venezuela, so he genuinely is close to the family anyway.

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It was held at Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist, with the reception at The Comis Hotel and Resort on the outskirts of Douglas for their wedding, as planned. Another thing that people picked up on is how key family members didn’t go, like John and Tommy Fury.

For now, it’s a genuine, real legal wedding, and they are officially husband-and-wife. A source told Daily Mail: ‘The Comis which is probably the fanciest place to get married on the Isle of Man. It’s away from the mainland and probably away from the glare of publicity.”

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