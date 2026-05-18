It already looks completely wild, so here’s when the Love Is Blind: Poland final episode is out

The final episode of Love Is Blind: Poland hasn’t even aired yet, but Netflix has already dropped a trailer so dramatic it looks like absolutely nobody is making it out of this experiment unscathed.

The finale lands on Netflix on Wednesday 20th May, and based on the teaser alone, we’re getting crying brides, family objections, panic at the altar and even medical intervention before one of the weddings.

The trailer picks up with the couples finally preparing to say yes or no after returning from Greece and attempting to survive living together in the real world. Unsurprisingly, things seem to have gone very badly for some of them.

One of the biggest moments centres around Filip, who appears seriously unsure about whether he should go through with the wedding at all. At one point he asks his guests who thought he might back out, and almost everyone raises their hand. Which is probably not the reassuring pre-wedding vibe you want.

Earlier in the trailer, Filip admits he’s worried about someone getting hurt and questions whether everything has moved too fast.

Meanwhile, Julia is shown crying while getting ready for her wedding to Kamil, and things get even more awkward when her mum openly tells her she doesn’t want her marrying him. Family support seems to be at an all-time low in this finale.

And if that wasn’t enough emotional damage already, the teaser ends with one woman dramatically walking out before breaking down sobbing behind closed doors. Netflix doesn’t actually show who it is.

But the most alarming scenes involve Damian, who reportedly becomes unwell shortly before his wedding to Marta and requires medical help. In conversations before the ceremony, Damian admits he’s not completely certain about the relationship, despite saying he loves Marta and sees a future with her.

The trailer also hints that his behaviour during the vows leaves guests visibly uncomfortable, with several shocked reactions shown during the ceremony itself.

So basically, if you were hoping for a calm and romantic Love Is Blind finale, this does not appear to be that.

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