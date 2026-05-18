Perfect Match’s Marissa breaks silence amid backlash over ‘possessiveness’ towards DeMari

Marissa has been accused of becoming possessive over DeMari on Perfect Match, but has now broken her silence on why that could be. Basically, she’s come out to say that her fear of rejection played a huge part, with many thinking she self-sabotaged towards the end.

One person watching wrote: “Every time Demari goes talk to another girl, she makes faces, acts insecure, looks tearful, and has tried interrupting him multiple times. When the singles came, Marissa said she almost died when Demari went to talk to Katherine.”

They added, “She’s acting very possessive and doesn’t like when any girl speaks to him. I think she’s lost the plot of the show.” This is a general consensus among the viewers, but Marissa said she was dealing with “rejection sensitivity dysphoria on Netflix.”

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She said: “Rejection sensitivity dysphoria is something I feel very strongly about and I really wanted to be on the show. I’m so happy I was on the show, I’ve dealt with rejection sensitivity dysphoria my whole life as someone who was diagnosed with ADHD since six.”

“Learning about RSD really helped me learn coping mechanisms but it’s crazy how strong the feelings of rejection and abandonment come out in those moments when, in reality, someone is not rejecting me. It does come across as self-sabotage and insecurity,” she added.

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Marissa continued: “Me overthinking, overanalysing, being jealous, and really possessive. And so it’s really cool to see the commentary around RSD since the show has come out and I hope that more people are becoming aware of it so they can teach partners.”

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