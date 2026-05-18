Inside Chris from Perfect Match’s net worth after he bought girl $4K Prada bag on first date

Chris Dahlan from Perfect Match is raving about the time he bought a girl a $4K Prada bag after just one date. So, exactly how much is his net worth? He seems to be splashing the cash on girls left, right and centre, so I need to know whether he actually is balling.

He is a self-proclaimed millionaire, and has starred on Age of Attraction and now Perfect Match. Outside of television, he works as a motivational speaker and travels the country discussing mental health. It’s probably fairest to treat it as a claim attached to his persona.

Chris mainly works as a mental health instructor in Miami, Florida, which has an average salary of around $55K a year. He’s also a public speaker, and even his co-star DeMari has revealed he’s “rich as h*ll because he wears a new pair of white underwear every time.”

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Public speakers in Miami can earn up to $300K per year, while Chris is also a purchasing manager and personal trainer at Proximity Wholesale LLC, where he’s worked since January 2019. When he starred on his first reality show, he admitted the money didn’t matter.

“I wanted to go home,” Chris told The Viall Files. “It didn’t matter the money, it didn’t matter the time, it mattered the screen.” Nick Viall interjected and asked, “What money?” Chris responded, “You’re getting paid to be on TV, that didn’t matter anymore.”

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He recently told Decider that gift-giving works out in his favour “more often than not,” adding, “I don’t know why we’re here shaming love languages all of a sudden.” He said it’s “very much so a part of [his] culture” to always have a gift on hand.

“My mom, if she goes to Lebanon, she takes two suitcases of gifts with her. When I’m traveling, I’m always looking for something to bring or something to take,” Chris revealed. It’s estimated online that he’s got a $250K net worth, despite his claims he’s a millionaire.

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