Every wild bombshell that gets dropped during The Real Housewives of London season two

The trailer for season two of The Real Housewives of London has just dropped for the season premiere on September 7 on Hayu, and it already looks better than season one. So, here are all the bombshells that were revealed during the season two trailer of The Real Housewives of London and what we have to expect for the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayu (@hayusocial)

The Real Housewives of London follows Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Panthea Parker, Nessie Welschinger, Juliet Mayhew, and Juliet Angus in the aftermath of an off-camera dinner that has left the group divided.

They attend charity galas and a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration hosted by Nessie, where she announces that 2026 is “going to be a wilder year than you’ve ever experienced.” Fitting for filming season two of The Real Housewives of London.

Juliet Angus calls out Juliet Mayhew for seemingly being invited to the British Fashion Awards, but Panthea claims that she was never actually invited. Juliet Mayhew’s Instagram caption from the event reads: “And thank you to the @britishfashioncouncil for another magical celebration of style and storytelling.”

“You’re thanking people for inviting you to the British Fashion Awards when they didn’t invite you. And then you super imposed yourself on the red carpet,” Juliet Angus says. So it appears that the Juliet’s are now feuding with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Trim (@shannonjtrim)

Juliet Angus and Amanda also appear to be “best friends” as Juliet says in the trailer, as they’ve seemingly rekindled their friendship. This comes after their rocky relationship in season one where Amanda iconically told Juliet to “go back to Paddington.”

The Housewives also take a sunny girls holiday to Antigua, hosted by Karen. There’s no shortage of confrontations and shocking revelations, and blood is literally spilt while they’re on a yacht in the Caribbean.

From the trailer alone, season two of The Real Housewives of London is shaping up to be an iconic season with tensions rising to the surface.

It premieres September 7 exclusively on Hayu.

Real Housewives of London is available to stream on Hayu now.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.