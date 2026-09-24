Scott and Khloe Kardashian spotted together, here’s what they’ve said about dating rumours

Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian have once again been spotted out and about together, fuelling rumours for the one millionth time that they’re secretly dating, so what have both of them said about the claims over the years?

Back in 2019, Khloe posted a birthday tribute to Scott and underneath someone commented that they refused to believe that the pair of them had “never shagged.” Khloe directly responded, saying that their comment made her feel sad because clearly that person didn’t have relationships that could be “completely platonic.” She added: “Scott and I are family.”

Then during the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe talked about how much her relationship with Scott had changed and at one point she’d had to go to anger management because of him. During the episode she admitted: “Somehow Scott and I became, like, besties and he really is like a brother to me. He does speak to me, maybe, a little more flirty than my real brother does. The whole thing’s f**king weird.”

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick then addressed the rumours once again during the very first episode of her podcast, with her revealing that the number one asked question was whether the pair had “hooked up.”

Khloe explained that they haven’t, with Scott adding that some people describe the two as being “soulmates.” Scott added: “Bro, I have children with her sister. We’re not soulmates.”

Then during the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, Khloe is seen asking Scott whether they’re going to “have a baby together.”

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