Shirley Ballas weighs in on whether Maura Higgins actually got ballroom classes before DWTS

Maura Higgins has been facing rumours she got ballroom classes before DWTS, and now judge Shirley Ballas has weighed in on the speculation. Finally, we have more confirmation that she didn’t get secret dance lessons, even though Maura shut it down herself.

Shirley wrote underneath a post Maura shared, which spoke about the “nerves almost getting to her” in the competition. She confirmed that Maura had no practice and said: “I love seeing a raw beginner make this journey. Full trust in your partnership well done @maurahiggins.”

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Obviously, we know Maura competed on Dancing On Ice and dated Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard, who works as a professional dancer. However, she is adamant she has zero ballroom experience, despite co-stars like Pasha and Jenna allegedly whispering that she does.

She’s now responded to the speculation, revealing that the hearsay is simply just not true, and claimed she wanted to be a “blank canvas”. During a chat with Amanda Hirsch on a Get Real interview, she was asked if she’d been prepping in advance, and shut the rumours down.

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As Maura she was announced so early, she said she intentionally didn’t take any classes because she “didn’t want a different teacher’s instruction to confuse her” and “wanted to start the experience from the ground up with Mark since she has no dance experience.”

When she was told former contestant Dylan Efron advised to take classes beforehand, Maura simply responded, “Well, I can’t change that now. You can work as hard as you can. Like yeah, the last few months I could have been getting trained, but I’ll do as well as I’ll do.”

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