Big Brother’s Melody reveals she ‘never wants to date’ Drew despite close relationship

Melody made it to the final five on Big Brother 28 before she was evicted. Since leaving the house, Melody has shared her thoughts on her relationship with Drew and has shockingly said that she “never wants to date” him.

Melody shared with Parade that her relationship with Drew “was obviously a lot of ups and downs.” Despite wanting to vote him out “multiple times,” she “always, of course, wanted to be his friend and continue to be friends with him.”

He also made her angry many times in the house. “I think everyone knows Drew really pissed me off a lot of the time,” she told Us. “And he did mess up my game a couple times, and that is why I wanted to get him out,” she said.

“He was the closest person to me in the house. He was my closest ally,” Melody explained to People. “We just didn’t really see eye to eye on a lot of game stuff, which sucks because that’s my closest ally and we didn’t really have the same idea of what the game should look like.”

Despite their close friendship, cuddling, and constant flirting, they never kissed. Melody says it’s because she “didn’t want to reward his bad behaviour with a kiss or something.”

melody saying she is not interested in a romantic relationship with drew oh this queen #bb28 pic.twitter.com/DreOhnywrv — m (@purplelcedbra) September 24, 2026

As for where she ultimately stands with Drew, she has “no clue.” “I definitely want to keep being his friend and talk to him,” she said. “He’s an awesome guy. I’m just not sure beyond that.”

She revealed to Page Six that she “would not consider a romantic relationship with Drew outside of the game.” She continued, saying: “I wanna continue being his friend, but there is a lot of traits that Drew has that I would never want to date.”

So, it seems that for now, their flirty connection only existed in the house and it doesn’t look like there will be much romance for them outside of Big Brother.

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