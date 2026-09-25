Kim Zolciak’s son denies trying to hit horses with pellet gun after neighbour’s complaint

It was claimed the child was attempting to scare horses on the property

Police allegedly responded to a call involving one of the sons of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann after a neighbour claimed they shot at a pellet gun at their horses. No arrests were made or any charges filed.

A report from July 14th obtained by TMZ, showed that the police were allegedly contacted by someone who worked at the Equestrian Reserve in Alpharetta, Georgia, which sits directly across the street from Kim Zolciack’s home, where her sons KJ and Kash reside with her.

The woman reportedly told police that she thought one of her children had fired pellets towards the Equestrian Reserve, however as far as she knows, no animals or people were struck by the pellets.

She added that she believed the child was attempting to scare the horses on the property, and an officer confirmed that they did see 20 to 30 pellets on the road near the ranch, however it can’t be confirmed if these were the same ones allegedly used by one of the children.

The name of the child involved was reportedly redacted and a description of the child involved was not provided by the employee involved.

Police claimed that two boys answered the door at Kim Zolciak’s home, but that only one of them was her son. According to the report, one of them admitted that he’d discharged the pellet gun but denied that he was attempting to hit people or the horses on the property nearby.

The Equestrian Reserve employee also alleged that the two children had discharged fireworks from Kim Zolciak’s home, but reportedly when they were asked about it they were “verbally rude and uncooperative.” No arrests were made following the confrontation, and no charges were filed.

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