Jenny Slatten from 90 Day Fiancé is ‘getting weaker by the day’ after ALS diagnosis

Jenny Slatten from 90 Day Fiancé is “getting weaker by the day” after being diagnosed with ALS, according to an update from her GoFundMe page.

It also revealed that she is on two medications which are “supposed to slow the process down,” but they make Jenny very tired.

The update also shared that Jenny “hardly speaks” because she finds it painful. “Sumit speaks more for her and is the main spokesperson for his wife,” it reads. “Sumit is Jenny’s main caregiver and doing a great job each day.”

“Jenny has been to see about five neurologists and speech therapists in the past several months and is doing what is asked of her. She will also be starting acupuncture very soon, there are trials that have shown great response with acupuncture and other holistic services that can greatly improve mobility and feeling less tired.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumit (@sumitjenny)

In a video her husband, Sumit Singh, shared in August, he explained: “Unfortunately, the ALS is progressing and now it’s starting showing more in her talking, like, it’s hard for her to talk now. Earlier, she was doing good, it’s progressing, but we were thinking that we’d come to America … if we can get proper treatment. I always keep my hopes high, and I feel that America might have something better for Jenny and she can get at least a better support system.”

Jenny previously relocated from American to India when she and Sumit got married, and according to her the local Indian hospitals don’t have comparable experiences with the disease compared to the in the US.

Sumit admitted that “it’s getting weaker” and he hopes Jenny will get a better “support system” as her symptoms progress. He shared: “Our plan was to get the visa, and I’ll travel with Jenny and go [to America] and start the treatment.”

However, Sumit claimed that he hasn’t currently been approved for a visa to the US, which is why Jenny is still in India, as he added: “If I don’t get the visa, it means that we will be apart forever. This is a reason Jenny doesn’t want to go to America without me.”

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