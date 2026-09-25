From Olympians to politicians, meet the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season five cast
There are 15 celebs
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is back with 15 celebrity contestants ready to put in the work for season five. From Olympians to politicians, meet the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season five cast.
Alexia Umansky
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Alexia is a Bravo child star and the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG cast member Kyle Richards. She’s now a real estate agent and is joined by her dad, Mauricio.
Mauricio Umansky
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Mauricio also starred on RHOBH with his ex-wife Kyle Richards, and says that joining the cats of Special Forces was his idea.
Brandi Glanville
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Brandi has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for four seasons, from 2011 to 2015. She’s recently been dealing with some health issues that have left her with facial disfigurement since 2023.
Bre Tiesi
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Bre stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset as a luxury real estate agent.
Maxim Naumov
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Maxim is an Olympic figure skater whose parents tragically died in the 2025 Washington, D.C. plane crash.
George Santos
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George is a former U.S. House of Representatives member who was indicted on 23 criminal counts and went to prison.
Hannah Stocking
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Hannah is a comedian and content creator with more than 55 million followers on social media.
Ruby Rose
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Ruby is an Australian actress who got her big break on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.
LeSean McCoy
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LeSean “Shady” is a retired NFL running back who won two Super Bowls. Once with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Alycia Baumgardner
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Alycia is a professional boxer and is the reigning world champion in the super featherweight class of women’s boxing.
Matt Barnes
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Matt is an ex-NBA player who played for 15 years, from 2002 to 2017.
David Charvet
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David is an actor best known for his roles in Baywatch and Melrose Place.
Collin Gosselin
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Collin is a reality TV child star, as he’s one of eight siblings from the fittingly named Jon and Kate Plus Eight. His mum also competed on season one of Special Forces.
Candace Cameron Bure
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You know her as D.J. Tanner from Full House that ran back in the 90s. Since then, she’s starred in the spin-off, Fuller House, and Dancing With the Stars.
Oliver Hudson
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Oliver is a comedic actor who currently stars in The Cleaning Lady.
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