Selling the OC stars clarify if they’d bother joining Selling Sunset as their show is ‘on pause’

In case you didn’t get the memo, Selling the OC has been “put on pause”. Over the last month, Netflix viewers have speculated over whether some of the especially loved (or especially loathed) Selling the OC cast members might swap over to Selling Sunset instead. The Selling the OC cast finally addressed these rumours. I’m so seated.

Wait, what even happened to Selling the OC?

Well, Netflix haven’t officially cancelled Selling the OC… but Netflix hasn’t renewed it for another season, either. The show doesn’t seem to have collapsed because the core cast quit, either. Gio described the situation as “an indefinite pause”. According to Ashtyn Zerboni, “for now, Selling Sunset has taken priority.” It seems the powers that be are focusing their efforts on making Selling Sunset season ten happen, after numerous stars quit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashtyn Zerboni (@ashtyyn)

Alex Hall has broken her silence on Selling Sunset

So, Alex Hall already hinted she might not be done with reality TV. She told Us Weekly: “We know that we’re not filming season five right now. There is some stuff in the works that we aren’t allowed to talk about just yet. Just stay tuned. Exciting things are happening. I think that’s all we can say.”

Two weeks ago, TMZ claimed Alex Hall was in negotiations to join the main cast of Selling Sunset season ten. Supposedly, she would help fill in the ranks after the cast’s mass exodus.

On Alex’s podcast (because of course she started a podcast), she shared: “There’s so many articles coming out about me doing Selling Sunset, which is hilarious. I don’t even know what the little birdie is going on. I have no idea.”

She continued to her fellow Selling the OC agent Fiona Belle: “Like, the only person that I even told about the conversation about that was you, and I was talking to Heather about it, because she’s filming [Selling] Sunset.

“I feel like nobody really knew what was going on, like who the cast was actually going to be. And then once Heather found out that so many people were cut, she’s like, ‘Holy sh*t!’ Like, it’s basically a whole new cast.”

Alex did elaborate on whether she was interested in Selling Sunset. “I have a lot of clients that are moving from LA to Orange County. So, me referring that out to agents in LA is kind of annoying. So, me going there selling makes sense.

“But also, nothing’s been signed, FYI. Like, I have not agreed to go on Selling Sunset. This is just literally a brief conversation, and I don’t know what to expect when it’s a whole new cast.”

Alex considers herself friends with Heather, “good with” Christine, and says she “likes” Bre.

Fiona was less enthused

Fiona also touched on whether she’d like Selling the OC agents to work in Los Angeles for Selling Sunset. She said: “I think it would be a great opportunity, because like, why not? But also, I feel like the LA side can be perceived as a bit more performative.”

She also expressed interest in moving to New York with Alex Hall instead. She reckoned that over in New York, “it’s a different lifestyle” and “the men actually, like, work. They have jobs.”

I think there are men with jobs in Los Angeles too, Fiona x

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