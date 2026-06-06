Here’s how Deadliest Catch’s Jake Anderson’s sister Chelsea Dawn tragically died

Chelsea Dawn, the sister of Jake Anderson sadly very unexpectedly passed away in 2009 in the middle of filming Deadliest Catch, so here’s what tragically happened.

Chelsea passed away from pneumonia at 37 years old

During season five, Jake found out that his sister had died after complications from pneumonia at just 37 years old. According to her obituary she’d struggled with health issues all her life after being diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was just 18 months old.

Her obituary read: “Her body did not allow her to do all the things she wanted but it did not stop her from doing all that she could. She loved to sing, write, take long drives, and chase tornadoes when she lived in Kansas. There was little in life that she feared.

“All who were blessed to be a part of her life knew of the purity of her heart and the kindness she gave so freely. Her loved ones take comfort knowing that she is in heaven running, riding a bicycle, dancing, jumping, and free from a body that held her captive all of her life.”

In 2020 Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson wrote a tribute to his sister, sadly describing how Chelsea Dawn died. He wrote on Facebook: “Missing my sister Chelsea today. Before my sister died at the doctors office she was arguing with my mom about how she didn’t need to go she was fine. She died 20mins later while my mom was in the waiting room.

“The world took Chelsea’s body away from her at age 2. Growing up she was looked at funny, and constantly taken advantage of. She didn’t care she remained happy. When she was about 34 the world couldn’t defeat her so it took her mind. Seizures followed by abscesses on her body. She still laughed. Drug addiction from pain meds came after added to the mental degeneration she became schizophrenic. She still laughed.”

He added: “Finally at age 37 Pneumonia set in and on Friday the 13th February 2009 Chelsea Dawn Anderson the strongest most beautiful person in the world died while kicking the worlds face in! Thanks for teaching me what strength truly is Chelsea.”

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