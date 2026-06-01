Mary Bonnet confirms she’s quitting Selling Sunset and reveals the bombshell reason why

Is there going to be anyone left at this rate?

After nine seasons, Mary Bonnet just confirmed she’s officially quitting Selling Sunset after find the show too “damaging.”

There were rumours last month that she’d been fired from the Oppenheim Group, but Mary has since confirmed that she decided to leave of her own accord. Speaking to People, she explained: “I’m the vice president of The Oppenheim Group, so yeah, I’m not fired.

“At the end of season nine, you can see that I’m not, I’m not okay with the direction that the office is going, that the show is going. I signed up for the show, I thought it was gonna be woman empowerment. I thought it was going to be a very positive thing for women and for the real estate industry and I think it’s kind of taken a turn from that.”

Ultimately one of the biggest factors behind her decision to quit Selling Sunset is because of the editing, which Mary Bonnet described as “extremely unfair.”

She shared: “It looked like I was just overreacting the whole season. There was so much taken of our context it painted a picture that I think is extremely damaging and I’m just not gonna be involved in that.”

However, she’s planning on hopefully returning to the show in the future, revealing: “Something has to change, and hopefully it will by season 11 and maybe I’ll be back, maybe I won’t. But my friends are still gonna be there, my job’s still going to be there.

“My job is still the same, and the market is pretty slow right now. So that does give me a little bit of extra time to do work on some of these other projects that I’m excited about.”

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