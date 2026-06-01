The heartbreaking way Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown was found dead by own brother

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown was sadly found dead after being pulled from a river on Saturday, with his brother Noah being there when they found him.

A search for Matt was started at the end of last week, with his brother Bear confirming that he’d been found on Saturday after a body was located in the water.

An official press release from the Okanogan County Sheriff Office’s stated: “On Saturday, May 30, 2026, a group of private citizens conducting a search along the Okanogan River located a deceased individual in the river. The individual was recovered and brought to shore, where he was positively identified as Matthew Brown.”

Noah opened up about the search effort he was involved in for his brother and Alaskan Bush People star Matt, as he was part of the group who sadly discovered his body.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Noah explained: “For the past couple days, I’ve been communicating back and forth with the different search teams. There were two separate search teams that were going to look for him. They were nonprofits and we’re all communicating.”

He continued: “One of the smaller, more local teams decided to go out yesterday, and about — I think it’s 3:20-something, 3:27, 3:28, something like that — they texted me and told me they had found him. So I rushed down to the spot.”

They decided that rather than “leaving the body where it was,” the small search team decided to load Matt “into a small skiff” and move his body “to shore.”

Noah continued: “Then myself and the rest of the people that were looking hauled the skiff up further on the shore, and that’s where it was … when the coroner came. Right now, all I can say is that he was lost in the river. He was lost in the river and we found him.”

He explained that he’s still processing the moment he knew the body was his brothers, sharing: “I’m kind of compartmentalizing, kind of focusing on, like, what the next thing is I’m supposed to do. I knew I needed to be there in order to be able to identify him. It’s not just for the sheriffs and everything.”

He continued: “My family has this thing that if we don’t see the body and one of us is able to confirm otherwise, there is, like, a little glimmer of hope that maybe they’re still out there. His ID was on him, his social security was on him. And I, personally, I personally ID’d him. They unzipped the body bag for me, and I was able to visually ID [my brother].”

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