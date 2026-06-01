Jemma from Calabasas Confidential is just as sassy in real life, so let’s get to know her

Jemma from Calabasas Confidential is being branded the sassy one, but who actually is she away from the Netflix show? Well, she’s clearly a boss babe, loves to party, and actually secured her dream job in Australia back in 2022. So, it’s safe to say she made it.

She’s been living in Sydney for her role in marketing, and landed the reality show with her besties in Calabasas. Jemma is actually a softie at heart though, despite how bold she may come across on-screen, and calls her golden retriever her best friend in all the world.

Jemma openly talks about how she’s been hurt by guys in the past, but admits that if someone treats her right, she finds it “cringey.” But at least in her professional life, she’s gone from college to working as a Marketing Coordinator at Kelly+Partners Group Holdings.

She is also an influencer with over 367K followers on TikTok and 25K followers on Instagram. Jemma hasn’t only stayed in Calabasas and Australia but all over the world, having travelled to the likes of New York, Bahamas, France, Mexico and Bora Bora.

Jemma graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising. In her personal life though, she had a fling with Dylan Wolf, who she’s known since high school. She admitted she lost her virginity to back when they were younger, but said there’s “loads of rumours about her.”

She is the daughter of Brett and Athene Durrant. Her Dad, Brett, is the CEO of Durrant International Inc, where he’s been for 16 years. The family owns a boat, and in May, Brett wrote: “I know this is going to be big year for you. Love you so much more than you know!”

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Her family, who are now “living the dream in California,” according to her Dad’s bio, has ties to South Africa, with Jemma often called the “South African princess” on nights out. She’s been to Coachella, partied in Las Vegas, and woken up in NYC in the past year.

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