Perfect Match star reveals the real reason he grimly hasn’t washed his hair in two years

Danny Spongberg was in the Perfect Match villa for all of five seconds, but maybe that’s no bad thing as he did admit on the show that he hadn’t washed his hair in over a year. And in case you were wondering if he’s since washed it since, the short answer is no.

But now Danny has revealed the real reason he hasn’t washed his hair in a whopping two years, and it is bad that I’m really rolling my eyes hard at his justification?

He revealed on TikTok: “Yes, it’s been two years since I washed my hair.” He addressed “why the hell” he hasn’t washed his hair for two years and isn’t planning on doing it anytime soon, explaining: “Guys, i wash my body okay, I’m not gross. I don’t wash my hair, I just don’t need to.

“I went through a hair journey, my old hairstyle was short on the sides and long on the top, it was flowy, I parted it in the middle and would always put gel in it. I thought to myself, ‘Danny, why does this product only work when I put product in it?’ It’s because I shampoo and conditioner every day. So I started thinking how do I get my hair to be naturally thick?

“So I thought I’d stop shampooing because when you do that you strip all the natural oils, you lose all the volume and your hair is flat right? So I started training my hair, I’d go a week without shampooing or conditioning”, with Danny explaining how he built up to only washing his hair once ever two weeks before deciding to just stop washing it completely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Spongberg Perfect Match (@danny_spongberg)



Danny shared that he doesn’t have oily skin or scalp, saying that he hasn’t even washed his face at all in “three or four months.” He explained that his hair “isn’t greasy and doesn’t smell bad” so “why does he need to wash it?” He added: “I’m not gross, I just don’t need to do it.”

He added in his caption for the TikTok that he’s “just a guy trying to escape the social norm.” Let me say that I 100% saw him get his hair wet in the pool on Perfect Match, so we know his hair must at least have some slight chlorine smell to it…

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