Right, how much do Big Brother houseguests get paid with their weekly stipend?

We had no idea it was THIS much

We all know that the Big Brother houseguests are all competing for $750,000, but did you know that they actually get paid while they’re on the show? So, here’s how much money contestants actually get paid while on Big Brother season 28.

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There’s no official statement from CBS or Big Brother regarding how much contestants are actually paid, but we have a pretty good estimate.

In 2021, Big Brother season 19 houseguest Elena Davies went on the podcast Trading Secrets. She revealed that: “We’r paid a stipend per week. $1,000 per week, as long as you film. Say you are the first person sent home and you only film six hours in the house, you get your thousand.” Wow.

According to Big Brother Casting, the official casting website for the show, “Except for the two finalists who will receive prize money, a weekly stipend will be provided for each participant for each week that he or she remains in the Big Brother House.”

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They also say that the stipend payments and prize winnings won’t be paid until after the broadcast of the final episode of the show. So even if you were to get eliminated during the first week, you still have to wait until the show is over to receive your stipend.

Reddit users also claim that since season 20, once a houseguest hits the final five in the house, there’s an extra placement bonus. It’s a sliding scale of some kind, Reddit user @kurenzhi believes: “Presumable this was to combat the ‘let’s just all get to jury to make the full stipend’ philosophy everyone had in 19.”

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Former houseguests who return can also often times negotiate a higher weekly stipends compared to first-time players. So on this season, that would be Angela Murray, but also Rick Devens and Dee Valladares who are Survivor legends in the BB house.

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