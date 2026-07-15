Meet entrepreneur Casey on The Ultimatum, who runs a drug-screening program with her boyfriend

Casey Douglass is one of the cast members on season four of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. With her partner David, she’s gone on the show to either get engaged or walk away forever. Here’s everything you need to know about Casey on The Ultimatum season four before the premiere.

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Casey is a 34 year old entrepreneur and Chief Financial Officer of Texas Drug Screens, a drug, DNA, and alcohol testing business that she co-owns with David. She’s been with her boyfriend, David, for the past five years and she’s the one giving the ultimatum. Based in Texas, she relationship hot take is that “couples should follow each others’ location,” her official Netflix bio reads.

When it comes to David, she knows that there’s no shortage of proof that he loves her. She already has three promise rings from him already. She’s just missing the one that matters most. Casey is ready to have children at this point in her life, but that starts with marriage for her. So a lack of an engagement is a seriously big issue for her.

She’s always dreamed of having a marriage like the one she saw modelled by her grandparents. And she’s not asking for huge, extravagant gestures to feel appreciated. It’s the small moments that matter most to Casey. One of her favourite date nights to have with David is putting on her comfiest sweats and cozying up to watch a movie together.

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They have a super unique tradition too that she loves. It’s their secret “4L” signal. Whenever they’re both busy and happen to cross paths during the day, David flashes four fingers and then makes an “L” with his hand. “It’s short for ‘For Life,'” she says.

They’re clearly super invested in each other, having been together for five years and even running a business together. So it’s weird that they haven’t taken that next step yet in their relationship. Now we’ll just have to see whether they end up engaged or separated at the end of this experiment.

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