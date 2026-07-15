The Ultimatum’s Ashley is a popular content creator, so let’s dive into her bougie lifestyle

The Ultimatum‘s Ashley Wilson already has tens of thousands of people watching her online, so why not go on a Netflix show and try and get your boyfriend to agree to marry you? She’s already a popular content creator living a pretty bougie lifestyle on the outside.

Ashley is currently in a relationship with Killian, but her Dad doesn’t trust him. She met Killian more than 14 years ago on the competitive cheerleading circuit. Today, the couple share a home and two fluffy Pomeranians, so you could say things are pretty serious, tbh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

She has 310K followers on Instagram and 46K on TikTok, and tbh, is a pretty open book. Ashley shares videos getting fresh lip filler, her potential regret over signing up to the show, GRWMs, insights into having ADHD, and clothing try-on hauls. Basically, she’s so girly.

Sadly, her mother died before The Ultimatum season four came out, and she’s paid tribute to her online. Ashley wrote: “I’d be filming TikTok’s right now with her getting ready for the big day tomorrow. She was SO EXCITED for this to come out, I wish she was here.”

Her life is so bougie thanks to her Dad, Wayne, who said she and her mum had “unlimited budget” to spend on a shopping day out. They went and bought designer handbags together, including Louis Vuitton! Oh, and her father even gave her Botox to end the day. Cute.

A few months ago, Ashley quoted people saying that “being an influencer is easy” and shared the editing process, writing, “Do you know how long this took me,” and, “Do you know how many clips that is?” She also said she “fought like hell to feel this free.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.