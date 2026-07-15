Big Brother star weighs in on *those* snaps of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s publicist

Okay, we need to break this down. So, Jax Taylor has been spotted cuddling up to his and ex-wife Brittany Cartwright‘s now-ex publicist, who she fired after photos of them together in a swimming pool came out. And on top of that, Big Brother‘s Paulie Calafiore has some tea.

Jax Taylor spotted cuddling up to Lori Krebs

This is wild!! There were always so many rumours about these two. TMZ: Jax Taylor got very cozy with someone who’s been by his and Brittany Cartwright’s side for years … ’cause TMZ has learned the reality star vacationed in Mexico with the former couple’s longtime publicist… pic.twitter.com/yq1QU3O76v — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) July 13, 2026

Jax was seen cuddling his publicist Lori Krebs in photos shared by TMZ. She reportedly spent the weekend at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta with him, who has represented both Jax and his estranged wife for years, but Jax denied their rumoured romance in 2024.

A witness told TMZ the PDA went even further, claiming Jax and Lori were getting close and hugging throughout the day and weren’t trying to hide they were together. They were also there with a larger group of friends, celebrating Jax’s birthday, which was on July 11th.

Paulie Calafiore is slamming his ex-publicist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulie Calafiore (@paulcalafiore_)

Paulie’s former publicist was Lori Krebs, who represented his ex-girlfriend Danielle amid split drama. Lori was also his best friend, and now he’s seen the photos of her cuddling Jax, he’s come out to allege she “tried to ruin his life” and even called her a “nut job”.

He wrote on X: “Well well well… the person who you tried to tell everyone was a lying and manipulative piece of s*** ACTUALLY IS a lying and manipulative piece of s***. Story time coming today about how you tried to ruin my life you disgusting RAT.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Lori Krebs for comment.

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