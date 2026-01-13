Tell Me Lies’ Grace Van Patten based her character off Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor

The new season of Tell Me Lies releases today, and as it turns out there’s a link between Grace Van Patten character’s Lucy, as a particularly tumultuous couple from Vanderpump Rules.

Grace revealed that she drew inspiration for Lucy and her toxic relationship with Stephen after watching Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules.

She explained: “I keep saying this. Is it an excuse because I’m so obsessed with the show and I’m embarrassed.”

Grace continued, saying: “Vanderpump Rules was a really good character study. Tell Me Lies is the scripted version of Vanderpump Rules.

“It’s all these young people being so terrible to each other. They are messy and in denial. Just not great people at that age and at that point of their lives.”

She added: “But, it was so fun to watch. I really felt like Stassi and Jax’s relationship from the first season. It reminds me a lot about it.”

