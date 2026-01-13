Taja and Gale are massively feuding with each other after Members Only: Palm Beach

Taja and Gale Brophy are massively feuding with each other after Members Only: Palm Beach, so here’s all the drama explained.

The main issues between them occurred after Taja’s premiere party, as she claimed she had to have Gale removed from the event during a podcast appearance.

According to Reality Tea, an eyewitness called Jean-Claude Langerholc claimed that Taja asked Gale to leave, but claims Gale was “innocent” and Taja was just “jealous.”

He alleged: “A lot of this jealousy is on Taja’s side. Gale was innocent and completely shocked when she got put out by the security guard.

“Taja is making the Housewives rookie mistake of trying to ice somebody out of filming and press, but a lot of these girls aren’t able to hold their own, and they’re not the main characters that they think they are.”

He continued: “I was completely horrified when Gale got put out, so we went out afterwards to celebrate at Le Bilboquet. She’s completely unbothered, but a lot of the other ladies’ feathers are ruffled that she’s been, so far, the breakout star.”

Gale Brophy then told TMZ that she was asked to leave, claiming she was “manhandled” out of the Members Only: Palm Beach event. .

Gale denied any speculation she was drunk during the event, and claimed that attendees were allegedly asked to pay for press coverage prior to the party.

Gale also posted about the incident on her Instagram, stating: “What I want to clarify is this: the narrative changed, and it wasn’t changed by me.

“Multiple media outlets and eyewitnesses have reported that what was first suggested publicly did not align with what actually happened. That’s why the story has continued to evolve.

“Several reports have described the situation as a rookie mistake — an attempt to ice someone out of press and filming when attention wasn’t landing where expected.

“Commentators and witnesses have openly questioned whether jealousy played a role, noting that the move ultimately backfired, creating the opposite impression of what was intended.”

She continued: “I didn’t come to compete for attention. I showed up as myself — calm, respectful, and gracious. The cameras followed on their own. The press followed the facts. And the images spoke louder than any statement.

“I won’t engage in name-calling or drama. I don’t need to. When the coverage, photos, and firsthand accounts all point in the same direction, the truth tends to reveal itself — and the public decides.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.