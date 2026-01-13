Debunked: Inside the wild rumours Erika’s man John ‘Shrek’ McPhee lied about his military record

If there’s one thing Bravo fans are going to do, it’s investigate a new Housewife boyfriend like it’s their full-time job.

So when Erika Jayne was spotted stepping out with a rugged, military-looking man nicknamed “Shrek,” the internet immediately went into overdrive. Enter John McPhee… former soldier, podcast personality, and now RHOBH-adjacent heartthrob.

But just as people were warming up to Erika’s new era of romance, whispers started bubbling up online about John’s past. From divorce drama to questions about his military career, the timeline is getting… complicated. And naturally, the Bravo fandom has thoughts.

But are these claims actually legit, or just another case of the internet spiralling? Let’s unpack what’s really going on.

What are people saying about John McPhee’s career?

John “Shrek” McPhee has long been known in military and tactical circles as a former US Army Special Operations Sergeant Major. He’s appeared on podcasts, in interviews, and across social media as a larger-than-life personality who speaks openly about his years in Special Forces.

Earlier this year, however, a YouTube creator named Valhalla VFT published a long-form video claiming to have reviewed military personnel records that supposedly contradict parts of John’s public résumé. Those claims were then picked up by celebrity gossip site Reality Tea, which introduced the story to the Bravo fandom.

The rumours suggest that John may not have retired at the rank he’s commonly introduced as, and that his Special Forces status was allegedly revoked before the end of his service.

However, and this is the key part, none of the alleged documents have been released publicly in full, nor have they been independently verified by any official military source. What’s circulating online is commentary about documents, not the documents themselves.

In other words, this is a case of the internet reacting to a YouTube investigation rather than confirmed, on-the-record evidence. And once a rumour hits TikTok, Reddit and Bravo fan pages, it tends to grow legs very quickly.

What are the alleged misconduct charges?!

This is where the claims become especially serious, and where caution is absolutely essential.

According to the same YouTube video and the Reality Tea article that followed, the alleged personnel records reference misconduct accusations including adultery, multiple DUI charges, domestic violence allegations, and a claim that John was removed from Special Forces due to “excessive abuse of detainees.”

These are extremely serious accusations. But once again, they remain wholly unproven online claims.

There are currently no publicly available court rulings, military statements, or official documents confirming these allegations. No charges have been published in civilian court records, and no formal military findings have been released into the public domain.

In short, these are just allegations being discussed on social media and entertainment blogs, with no established facts.

Appearing on the Megyn Kelly show back in May 2025, John was thanked for his service, and he detailed what life was like for him during his army career. He’s spoken extensively on various podcasts, including Joe Rogan’s and Shawn Ryan’s.

These days, John said of his present job: “I just love teaching people to shoot,” adding that it’s what he’s “really good at.”

