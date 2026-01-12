Here’s what John ‘Shrek’ McPhee does for work to make a whopping $17k a month

He's still not quite making as much as Erika Jayne, though

From battlefields to Beverly Hills, John “Shrek” McPhee’s life has taken a seriously unexpected turn. These days, he’s known just as much for being linked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Erika Jayne as he is for his legendary military reputation.

But while Erika is serving glam, confessionals and headline-making one-liners on Bravo, fans are asking a very real question: what does ‘Shrek’ actually do for money now?

John McPhee had a long military career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John ‘Shrek’ McPhee (@sobtactical)

Before he was being discussed in the same breath as diamond holders and Bravo royalty, John “Shrek” McPhee spent more than 20 years in the US Army. He retired as a Special Operations Sergeant Major after multiple combat deployments and built a reputation as one of the most respected figures in the special forces community.

Known widely as “The Sheriff of Baghdad,” McPhee became something of a legend during his time in the Middle East, where his leadership, battlefield experience and no-nonsense personality earned him serious credibility.

That reputation didn’t disappear when he left the Army. Instead, Shrek turned it into a brand.

Post-retirement, McPhee launched “Sheriff of Baghdad Tactical,” a company that sells tactical gear, training content and firearms accessories. His audience is made up of veterans, gun enthusiasts and outdoor lovers who see him as the real deal, not just another influencer playing dress-up in camo.

He also teaches firearms and tactical training, something he’s spoken about openly in interviews. Training civilians, law enforcement and professionals how to shoot safely and effectively is now one of his main income streams.

On top of that, Erika’s new man works in private security and executive protection. His background makes him highly sought after, and he’s reportedly done bodyguard work for high-profile names, including Heidi Montag.

And yes, he’s also very online. His Sheriff of Baghdad social media accounts have built a massive following, which potentially brings in money through sponsorships, brand deals and paid promotions.

What does he make compared to RHOBH’s Erika?

So how much is John actually making these days? According to court documents linked to his divorce, he earns roughly $17,000 a month, per Reality Tea.

That income reportedly comes from a mix of training work, security contracts, tactical gear sales and social media partnerships.

It’s a solid living by any normal standard, especially for someone who’s built a business entirely around their own reputation and skillset. But when you put that figure next to Erika Jayne’s world, the contrast is very Real Housewives.

Erika has been a Bravo staple for nearly a decade, with a salary that reportedly reaches into the hundreds of thousands per season. Add in her Vegas residency, music career, brand deals, public appearances and long-running pop culture relevance, and she’s still operating in a completely different financial universe.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Erika’s estimated net worth is $5 million. John is more likely to have a net worth between $1 million and $3 million.

That doesn’t mean John is struggling. Far from it. He lives comfortably in North Carolina near Fort Bragg, spends his free time doing jiu-jitsu, off-roading in the Arizona mountains, and teaching people how to shoot. His lifestyle is rugged, low-key and very on-brand for a former special ops commander, per his interview with Megyn Kelly.

Meanwhile, Erika is filming confessionals, walking red carpets and delivering viral moments on Bravo.

It’s an unexpected pairing, but somehow it works. She’s glam, he’s grit. She’s Beverly Hills, he’s battlefield. And while their paychecks may look very different, both have built careers that keep them firmly in the spotlight.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.