Omg, Hilary Musser’s son Cooper is an actor who was in the Avengers movie?!

But is he as good at being dramatic as Hilary?

Hilary Musser‘s son, Cooper, briefly stars on Members Only: Palm Beach. It turns out he’s been on screens for far longer than his glamorous mother, having appeared on three films to date, and continuing to embark on a career as a budding actor.

He’s been in Last Day of School, Plastic Oceans, The Roswell Report, Second Chances and A Christmas Wish. Cooper isn’t only a freelancer actor but a creative director and script writer, too, and was originally trained in Meisner acting in New York.

While most of Cooper’s credits are shorts, he’s working as a senior actor and director at The Experimental Theatre Wing. He’s also been in theatre shows Much Ado About Nothing, All My Sons, Caucasian Chalk Circle, and Amélie, and counting!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper Musser (@coopmuss)

His film accolades include but are not limited to: Avengers Age of Ultron, The Satchel and the Pink Wig, and The Man Who Never Cried. He’s also a senior director at NYU’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts and The Frayed Knot Collective.

Alongside that, he’s a managing director at Martin E. Segal Theatre Center. But until 2022, he was working at Starbucks making coffees. Cooper is still open to work, as per his LinkedIn page, so briefly appearing on Members Only: Palm Beach was nothing new to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper Musser (@coopmuss)

Hilary exclusively told us how she only went on the show to build her business, and never cared for fame. She watched the first season with her son, revealing how he was “really hurting” when he watched Rosalyn Yellin mention his late father, Peter Musser.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.