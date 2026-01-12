An in-depth study of Kendall Jenner’s wild transformation from her teens to today

From awkward teen growth spurts to supermodel glow-ups, Kendall Jenner’s face has been under a microscope for over a decade.

Every red carpet, selfie and runway walk sparks fresh whispers… Did she tweak her nose? Are those new lips? Is that a brow lift?

But Kendall is officially done letting the internet write her beauty story. On a recent episode of In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele, she got refreshingly honest about what she has, and hasn’t, done to her face.

So let’s break down the biggest rumours, the viral theories, and what Kendall herself has actually confirmed.

Kendall hasn’t had a nose job

This is probably the longest-running rumour in Kardashian-Jenner history. People love a good before-and-after, and Kendall’s nose has been analysed from every angle since her Keeping Up days.

But Kendall swears, on everything she loves, that she has never had a nose job. She even admits that if she wasn’t herself, she’d probably believe the rumours too. Her explanation? Faces change. Bones shift. Features grow into themselves.

She also revealed she took Accutane for acne and joked that TikTok has a whole theory about it “shrinking your nose.” While that part isn’t scientifically proven, Kendall says her nose naturally slimmed as she got older, no scalpel involved.

She admitted getting baby Botox

Now this one is true, but let’s keep it in perspective.

Kendall admitted she’s had two rounds of baby Botox in her forehead. Not full frozen-face Botox, just light doses for fine lines. And honestly? She didn’t even love it.

She explained that her eyebrows sit low and straight, and she actually prefers having movement in her face. So while she’s considered doing it again, she’s not rushing back for more.

Her verdict? Baby Botox is fine, but it’s not her vibe long-term.

What about lip filler?

Nope, Kenny didn’t get lip filler.

She told Owen that she hasn’t had any work done at all plastic surgery-wise.

She said the only injectable she’s opted for was baby Botox.

She and Owen also warned that dissolving filler is more expensive and more damaging than the filler itself, something they wish more people talked about.

She loves PRP and facial rejuvenation

This is where Kendall is fully in her skincare era.

She’s obsessed with PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and microneedling, which she’s been doing for years to help with acne scarring and anti-ageing.

The treatment involves drawing your blood, spinning it to extract the plasma, microneedling your face, and then applying (or injecting) your own plasma back into the skin.

It’s intense. It hurts. You’re red for days. But Kendall swears by it.

She’s also used PRP injections for crow’s feet and laugh lines and says it’s the only injectable she truly loves.

Kendall hasn’t opted for any surgeries

Kendall also called out online doctors who post breakdown videos speculating on celebrities’ “secret surgeries.” She finds it damaging, especially for young girls who think they need to surgically change their faces to look like influencers.

Her message is simple… curiosity is normal, but misinformation is dangerous.

Despite what the internet insists, Kendall says she’s had no facial plastic surgery at all, just a little Botox, and a whole lot of skin treatments.

And honestly? Growing up, glowing up, and learning what works for you is kind of the most relatable part of her transformation!

