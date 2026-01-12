Here’s where the last Traitors US winners are now and what they’ve done with the prize money

The Traitors US season three winners included four super-smart celebrities, and they all split the $200K winnings. They had to wait a while to actually be given the money, but when it landed in the bank account, they certainly made good use of the extra cash.

Dolores Catania

Part of Dolores‘ winnings will also go towards one of her children: her son Frankie, who got engaged to Nicole Perricho last year. However, she’ll be spending some of it on her own wedding now, because her now-fiance, Paulie D, proposed in November!

Dylan Efron

Dylan Efron spent his winnings on moving out of his little one-bedroom studio, and now has a guest room and a dishwasher. It was thanks to his quick math that, during season three, he realised it made sense not to banish another player financially!

Since winning The Traitors season three, he’s competed on Dancing With The Stars, attended the Golden Globes, played golf with Boston Rob Marciano, fulfilled his duties as an uncle, and has even co-hosted The Voice USA with Ariana Madix.

Gabby Windey

Gabby got married – something she said she’d spend her winnings on. Since then, she’s been doing TikTok dances, enjoying married life and trying to unlock a cigarette out of a holder. Oh, and just generally being funny online, such as finding last night’s dinner on her nails.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Ivar decided to give his prize money to his daughter, Ella, telling People: “The eldest and the youngest both went to university, so I paid for their school fees. The middle one is a paramedic, so she’s gone on a different course. She wants to get a camper van and travel.”

As it turns out, Ella got engaged in August last year, while his youngest graduated. He’s spent the last beginning of 2026 walking across Machu Picchu, having some one-on-one time with his daughter, Luli, and has essentially been non-stop travelling!

