Debunked: Is the ‘Kylie Jenner Chalamet’ name card at the Golden Globes completely fake?!

The Golden Globes obviously featured a super-PDA Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, but that name card that apparently said ‘Kylie Jenner-Chalamet’? Well, apparently it was totally fake, according to rumours, as whispers of them getting secretly married spreads.

On Reddit, someone is suggesting the name card is fake, saying, “It was fan made the font didn’t match lmao.” Then on TikTok, one person explained, “the card means Kylie Jenner’s seat and chalamet meaning chalamet is the ticket,” rather than a new surname.

Kylie would likely not have been invited without being Timothee’s plus one, which she has been at a lot of actor-focused events in the past three years of them being together. Some people think it means they secretly got married, and she was wearing a diamond ring recently.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a moment after seeing her name card at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/heeTJvMdFC

We compared the name card to the font that was used at other celebrities’ on each table, and it’s a totally different font. Someone else said: “It’s a fake a** table seating sign her fans made that read “Kylie Jenner chalamet” and a photo of them supposedly reacting to it.”

Another wrote: “It was fake, the font didn’t match the one at the actual signs at the event.” Plus ones at the Golden Globes are typically invited by name and have their own designated place card and seat at a specific table, and as far as we’re aware, they’re not married.

Obviously, Kylie does have a history of keeping things a secret, from her first pregnancy to Timothee being her boyfriend. Plus, he referred to her as his “partner” in his recent awards speech, and she would definitely be showing off a ring if she had one.

Kylie Jenner’s representative has been contacted by Reality Shrine.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.