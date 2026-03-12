Jorge from Age of Attraction is genuinely SO successful as he juggles two major careers

Jorge from Age of Attraction is one of many people trying to find their soulmate on a Netflix dating show. It makes sense, because Jorge has spent a lot of the last few years switching from being an attorney to making hugely successful films, which have been shortlisted for awards.

He’s barely had any time to meet someone on a romantic level. Instead, replace a possible love interest with actors like Kevin Hart, because he went from living in the Bronx as an attorney, to Hollywood, to start writing and directing films while running a law firm.

Jorge was also a dog dad to Zeus, who sadly died in February. Otherwise, Jorge is usually on a red carpet somewhere. A short sci-fi film he directed called The Origin was accepted into 11 Academy Award Festivals, featured on American Airlines, and has now won a HAPA award!

He went back to New York for a screening of his film at The Harlem International Film Festival, where he was able to show it to his Alpha Frat brothers, and receive an award. Jorge is bougie, too, as he went to Vueve Clicquot Polo Classic, which can cost $500 a ticket.

Jorge is passionate about his faith, as he’s quoted some bible verses on his socials, and regularly works out in the gym. He wrote: “Despite losing some of the most important people to me, I’ve been working hard on projects and focusing on what God has gifted me to do.”

Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta is in his phone book, as he went to her wedding and regularly invites her to film screenings. Duane Martin and Morris Chestnut are another two famous people he’s friends with, and now he’s on Netflix!

