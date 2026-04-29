She’s got 20 years of experience, so meet Virgin Island’s emotional intimacy coach Joy Rigel

Obviously, Virgin Island isn’t your typical dating show, and a big part of that is down to the experts who play a really unique role in the experience, and emotional intimacy coach Joy Rigel is one of them, so here’s everything you need to know about her.

So, who is Joy Rigel?

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Joy Rigel is an emotional intimacy coach on the show, and she’s basically there to help guide the contestants through some pretty deep and personal experiences.

She’s not just someone giving advice either. Joy has got over two decades of experience in coaching, mindfulness, and intimacy work. So, she really knows her stuff.

On her website, Joy explained her approach, saying she uses “experiential coaching custom tailored to your needs so you can learn how to embody and enjoy the Art of Life and living.”

Her work goes way beyond the show

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Joy isn’t just a TV expert. In real life, she works as a guide for emotional intimacy, relationships, and holistic sexual health.

She focuses a lot on things like mindfulness and presence, body awareness, emotional connection, and deeper relationship dynamics.

She’s been on this path for years

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Joy’s journey into this kind of work started really early. She got into mindfulness as a teenager, especially while dealing with social anxiety. Over time, she explored loads of different practices like yoga, meditation, tantra, and somatic movement. All of that eventually shaped the work she does today.

So when she’s guiding contestants on Virgin Island, it’s not just theory but something she’s genuinely lived and studied for years.

She’s all about a deeper connection

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At the heart of everything Joy does is helping people reconnect – with their bodies, their emotions, and their relationships.

She talks a lot about “embodied connection,” which basically means being fully present and aware in your experiences, rather than just going through the motions. And you can actually see that come through in how she works with the contestants on the show.

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