Jordan reveals he’s in a new relationship following Love Is Blind divorce from Amber

Jordan has revealed he’s in a new relationship following his divorce from Amber after the pair were married for just four months after Love Is Blind.

Appearing on AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast, Jordan revealed that he and Amber filed for divorce in August and he met his new girlfriend in “mid to late November.”

He described the relationship as “amazing” saying she “shows up for him” and is “super sweet.” Jordan then revealed how he met his new girlfriend after his split from Amber after Love Is Blind.

He explained: “We met at a party, we actually got introduced by a mutual friend and we really hit it off, she’s a foodie, so that’s probably the bulk of our first conversation. Then I asked her out after that, she added me on Instagram and then I slid into the DMs. And so it’s been fantastic ever since.” He also revealed that her name is Sofia and she’s “a little cutie.”

As for where he stands with Amber he confirmed that she and him have had zero contact and the reunion was the first time the pair had spoken in person since their split, and he was so nervous for it he was “losing sleep over it.”

He also revealed that they haven’t formalised their divorce yet, and he’s currently waiting on her to send the paperwork through so they can get things moving more.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.