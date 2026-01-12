Wait, Erika Jayne’s boyfriend John ‘Shrek’ McPhee is in the middle of a messy divorce?!

Erika Jayne finally dipping a toe back into the dating pool was not on our 2025 bingo card, yet here we are, with paparazzi pics, podcast chatter, and a new leading man who’s basically the human version of “don’t mess with me.”

John “Shrek” McPhee, aka ‘the Sheriff of Baghdad,’ isn’t a Bravo guy… but he is suddenly in the Bravo spotlight.

And once you start pulling at the thread of who he is, it gets juicy fast. Some have dubbed him a military legend, celebrity security, and, according to court records and reports, a personal life that’s a lot more complicated than a simple new-romance headline.

Wait, John McPhee was married before?

Yep. While John “Shrek” McPhee is best known online for his tactical training brand and straight-talking podcast appearances, he’s also been open about the fact that marriage hasn’t always survived the demands of his career.

In a 2025 interview with Megyn Kelly, he said he’s been divorced “several times,” putting the reason for it down to the strain of deployments and the lifestyle that comes with special operations work.

He said: “It’s a hard life… no one understands your level of commitment… only guys that have perfect relationships, their marriages survive the war…”

John also revealed that he has two children. When asked how old they are, he joked: “I stopped keeping track when they turned over 21. They’re good people.”

He added: “My son was in the army and works for the army now.”

He and Erika are both in the middle of divorces

Erika is still legally married to Tom Girardi. She filed for divorce in 2020, but the split has dragged on for years, largely tangled up with Girardi’s legal issues, per E! Online.

Now, about John… court-record databases show a divorce petition/complaint filed in February 2025 in a matter listed as John McPhee vs Jennifer Blanton, which aligns with Reality Tea and Daily Mail‘s reports stating he filed for divorce after a long marriage.

As of early January 2026, Erika has said that she’s still seeing John and that she’s “having a great time.” She’s described them as dating, with Erika sharing bits about trips and spending time together.

The eyebrow-raiser is the overlap of two not-fully-finished chapters… her still-pending divorce and his reported in-progress divorce filing is classic reality TV relationship stuff.

