Erika Jayne’s boyfriend John McPhee’s MAGA links explored as he praises Donald Trump

Ever since Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was spotted holding hands with rugged military vet John “Shrek” McPhee, social feeds have been buzzing, and not just about their adorable casual outings.

Erika, always one to keep her glam… and her life… interesting, seems happier than ever… until Reddit sleuths and Bravo watchers unearthed an interview where her new beau openly says: “I like Trump.”

Sprinkle in some MAGA chatter, a retired Army rep with strong opinions, and you’ve got a storyline even the RHOBH editors might envy. Let’s unpack what he said…

John ‘Shrek’ McPhee shares his thoughts on Trump

Just before Erika and John were spotted getting mani-pedis together, John had appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show.

Throwing it back to May 2025, and ‘Shrek’ sat down for an in-depth chat with Megyn.

When asked: “Do you follow politics? What do you think of Trump?” John responded: “First off, I need one of these Pentagon jobs, talk to Pete [Hegseth], I should be the Deputy of Operations or something.”

He continued: “I like Trump, I like Vance, I like Pete… I like what they’re doing, and what can I say? I think they make good inherent decisions, like for long term, which we’re not really used to here.”

John added: “I think they’re all good, I don’t watch the news or nothing, but I think they’re good so far. I thought Trump made great policies last time.”

John appeared on Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan’s podcasts

While January 2026 in the reality TV world has been filled with Members Only: Palm Beach drama, where the cast members are dying to make it know that they’ve been to Mar-a-Lago or met Trump, it seems more celebrities are supporters of the US President, including Erika Jayne’s beau.

John seems to have positioned himself as someone who aligns with right-wing or conservative political leanings.

He appeared on Megyn Kelly’s show last year, and Joe Rogan’s in December 2024.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, John shared a political view.

Joe said that when Kamala Harris was running for president, he felt she was strongly aligned with the “defund the police” movement, which he and John disagreed with.

John said: “I don’t know how that sells with anybody.”

Erika’s boyfriend said he doesn’t understand how that message appeals to voters, and he and Joe called it a “crazy thing to say,” especially during the 2019 to 2020 election cycle.

John goes on to argue that defunding the police would make the US unsafe, comparing it to Mexico and suggesting that “cartels” would have even more power and influence if law enforcement were weakened.

