So, who’s really richest out of RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and her new boyfriend John McPhee?

Erika Jayne and her new military boyfriend, John McPhee, have been spotted out and about together, but let’s be honest we’re all really nosey about which one of them has the biggest net worth. So, let’s find out!

Erika Jayne has a whopping net worth of $5 million, with her individual net worth having been reduced amid her divorce from Tom Girardi. Tom himself claimed that his net worth was valued at $264 million, owning $9 million worth of jewellery and $3 million in antiques.

Erika reportedly gets paid $600k per season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and also makes money through brand deals alongside royalties from her music career.

So, how does John’s net worth compare to Erika’s? Well, he’s reportedly worth around $2.5 million after a 20 year long career in the military.

He has since retired from the military, but will receive a significant pension for his service. He also runs his own business, SOB Tactical Gear, where he sells military gear and tactical courses.

Overall, Erika Jayne has the bigger net worth compared to her new boyfriend John McPhee, but with only a $2.5 million difference between them there’s not much in it.

