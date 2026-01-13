Right, is Gale Brophy actually as rich as she claims to be on Members Only: Palm Beach?

Gale Brophy name-drops left, right and centre on Members Only: Palm Beach, making everyone think she’s super rich. I need to know whether she really is that wealthy, having managed two multi-million dollar horse farms during her time at Palm Beach.

She’s believed to be the richest cast member on the Netflix show, even more so than Hilary Musser, who lives in a huge $40 million home. Gale is also the eldest of the bunch, meaning she’s had far more experience than the rest to get those millions up and up.

It’s estimated she has a net worth of hundreds of millions, while the main cast member with the highest is Hilary, at over $100 million. Gale has made enough money to have donated to children’s health and equine charities, and used to model when she was younger.

The one thing that people raised eyebrows over is the 700 pages that Gale claims to have been written about her, which cannot be found. At the moment, there’s just two discoverable pages, which is mostly thanks to her decades-long history of breeding horses.

She was the co-owner of 1991 Kentucky Derby Winner, Strike the Gold. Gale has had nine different jobs during her time on Palm Beach, including becoming the CEO of Signature Properties Estates By Brophy in 2009, after trading in excess of $500 million in 1975.

So yes, it’s true. She really is as rich as she states! Perhaps the 700-page thing was an exaggeration, but Gale has worked hard, from helping Refco Partners become a $20 million company to generating over $10 million dollars for her firm, GSB Racing & Breeding Stock.

