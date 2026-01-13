Lisa Barlow addresses describing Meredith Marks’ behaviour as ‘out of control’ on RHOSLC

She said one thing to her face and another behind her back

Lisa Barlow is now addressing why she called Meredith Marks‘ behaviour “out of control” on RHOSLC. Basically, she got into the car and made out her behaviour was not okay, but to her face, she was consoling her, and she’s finally spoken out about the entire scenario.

When someone questioned Lisa on how she “doesn’t see it either and was sat next to her on the plane,” she replied: “Listen to what I’m saying… In the car with John, I said, ‘I’ve never seen Meredith that upset before….’ Because she was crying, not yelling, it was only to me.”

“They huddle around Heather [Gay] or anyone else when they cry, but if Meredith or I cry, it becomes something entirely different,” Lisa added. Over the last few years, Lisa and Meredith have had a tense friendship, but recently, Lisa has been Meredith’s best friend.

The RHOSLC girls have been describing Meredith’s behaviour on the Greece trip as “erratic” – but Lisa has never agreed. Meredith told Bravo: “I have plenty going on that I don’t share with the group, because why would I be vulnerable with people looking to hurt me?”

“I think I’m very calm. I think I’m composed. I think that these women have a long goal of making me get upset. And they like to poke and prod and poke and prod and poke and prod and wrongfully accuse me of all kinds of things. They’ll set me up with this,” she said.

As seen on RHOSLC, Lisa told John, “We get on the plane, Meredith like lost her mind. She was just saying all this like mean stuff about Britani [Bateman] to me. And like I felt like she was being really loud. I’ve seen Meredith mad, I’ve never seen her that upset.”

She added: “I don’t know, the whole thing was just like crazy. Crazy, crazy, crazy.” Lisa also told Heather: “Meredith started freaking out when we were going through Barbados… Meredith was yelling at me about her the whole plane ride. She started screaming.”

