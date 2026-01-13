They’re neighbours, so how do the Members Only: Palm Beach ladies’ net worths compare to RHOM’s?

Both casts live in Florida’s most exclusive zip codes

Palm Beach and Miami may be barely an hour apart, but financially? They live in completely different tax brackets.

Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach serves legacy wealth, private clubs and generational fortunes, while The Real Housewives of Miami brings the heat with designer labels, high-rise penthouses and post-divorce glow-ups.

Both casts live in Florida’s most exclusive zip codes, but when it comes to cold, hard cash, who’s actually winning?

From Bravo’s most glamorous divorcées to Palm Beach’s quiet power players, we’re ranking every woman from poorest to richest, and the wealth gap is louder than a Birkin on marble!

Maria Cozamanis, AKA DJ Tumbles – $1 to 3 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Tumbles (Maria Cozamanis) (@tumblesofficial)

Palm Beach’s cool-girl creative.

Maria’s wealth comes from entertainment, events, and branding.

It’s all super impressive, but modest compared to her ultra-elite neighbours.

Guerdy Abraira – $4 to 5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guerdy Abraira #GUERDYFY (@guerdydesign)

Miami’s most fabulous event planner. Guerdy built her fortune through her luxury event empire and Bravo stardom.

She’s self-made, stylish, and booked and busy.

Kiki Barth – $5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki Barth (@kikibarth)

Model, fashion girl, and Miami It-girl.

Kiki’s money comes from decades in modelling and brand partnerships, and she wears every dollar beautifully.

Ro-mina Ustayev – $5 million

Ro-mina’s money is new, flashy, and ambitious.

Fashion, beauty, and business ventures put her comfortably wealthy, but she’s still climbing.

Cristy Rice – $5 to 7 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristy Rice (@cristyrice12)

Former NBA wife turned entrepreneur.

Cristy’s wealth comes from real estate, business ventures and her Miami socialite era.

Adriana de Moura – $10 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana de Moura (@realadrianademoura)

Art world darling with international flair.

Adriana’s wealth comes from art dealing, real estate and long-term Miami investments.

Larsa Pippen – $10 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen)

Reality star, entrepreneur, and queen of headline-making relationships.

Larsa’s money comes from TV, brand deals, jewellery lines and OnlyFans, yes, really.

She’s rich, famous, and fabulously Miami-coded.

Lisa Hochstein – $10 to 15 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Hochstein 🌎 Lisa’s World (@lisahochstein)

Post-divorce and thriving.

Lisa’s wealth comes from her RHOM salary, modelling career, real estate, and settlement from plastic-surgeon ex Lenny Hochstein.

She’s living proof that Miami glow-ups pay.

Alexia Nepola – $15 to 20 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexia (@alexiae_says)

The Cuban Barbie of Miami.

Alexia’s wealth comes from real estate, media ventures, Bravo paychecks and her former marriage to real estate developer Herman Echevarria.

Julia Lemigova – $15 to 20 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Lemigova (@julialemigova)

Former Miss USSR turned luxury lifestyle mogul.

Julia’s wealth comes from modelling, wellness ventures, farming enterprises and her marriage to tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

Marysol Patton – $20 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marysol Patton 🧿 (@marysolpatton)

Cocktail queen and Miami royalty.

Marysol’s wealth is rooted in her late mother Elsa’s real estate empire, PR dynasty, and decades of Miami power-player connections.

Rosalyn Yellin – $30 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSALYN YELLIN ⭐️ PHILANTHROPY ⭐️NETFLIX REALITY STAR (@rosalynyellin)

Philanthropy, Palm Beach society, and ultra-polished old-money elegance.

Rosalyn’s wealth is quiet but substantial.

Nicole Martin – $30 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Martin, MD (@drnicolemartin)

Doctor, real estate investor, and new-generation Miami money.

Nicole’s wealth comes from anesthesiology, property investments and tech-backed business ventures.

Taja Abitbol – $40 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAJA ABITBOL (@tajalucky)

Wellness, real estate, and lifestyle branding have made Taja a serious multimillionaire.

She’s modern Palm Beach money with CEO energy.

Stephanie Shojaee – $40 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Shojaee (@stephshojaee)

Miami’s newest power player.

Stephanie’s wealth comes from luxury real estate development and serious family money.

She’s new to Bravo, but not new to private jets.

Lea Black – $65 to 80 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Black (@leablackmiami)

OG Miami queen.

Lea’s wealth comes from skincare, publishing, television and her marriage to famed attorney Roy Black.

She’s Miami establishment!

Hilary Musser – $100 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Musser Homes (@hilarymusserhomes)

Palm Beach real estate royalty.

Think oceanfront properties, private jets, and “this town runs on my contacts” money.

Gale Brophy – Hundreds of millions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokin (@kokinnewyork)

When your wealth is so vast that no one can even agree on a number, that’s Palm Beach power.

Gale lives in a tier most Bravolebrities can only dream of!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.