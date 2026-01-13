Kendall Jenner finally addresses rumours that she’s secretly gay after years of speculation

There has long been speculation that Kendall Jenner is secretly gay, and now she’s finally addressed the rumours.

Appearing on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, Kendall admitted that she’s very aware that there are a lot of people who believe she’s actually a lesbian.

When asked about the rumours regarding her sexuality, Kendall responded: “What really bothers me is how mean people are about it. It’s not with a welcoming arm of like, ‘Hey, if you were, yes, come join.’ It’s not kind. It’s like very mean. It’s very like, ‘What the f*ck are you doing?'”

Kendall Jenner clarified that she’s not gay, but that she wouldn’t keep it a secret if she was, explaining: “I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people, and I’m not saying that that’s an easy thing.

“But I can speak for myself here and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life, I’d be out if I was.”

She continued: “I’m not saying it’s an easy thing. I’m just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I’d have no problem being that.

“And I think that there’s this whole narrative that I’m hiding this thing, and I’m like, you know, I’ve seen like really f*cked up things. They’re like, ‘It’s bad for business,’ and I’m like, ‘What?'”

Kendall explained that she doesn’t understand why people would think she’d try to hide being gay if she was, adding: “All’s to say, as of today, I am not. I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.”

