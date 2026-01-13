Hannah Jiles looks unrecognisable after Love Is Blind, so here’s all the work she’s had done

Hannah Jiles from season seven of Love Is Blind looks unrecognisable following her time on the show, so what’s she had done?

Liposuction

Hannah told Us Weekly that she actually had liposuction prior to Love Is Blind, explaining: “I had gotten liposuction too, maybe, a year or a year and a half before the show on my lower abdomen, my back and my neck, thinking, ‘These are things that I don’t like, let’s change them.’

“And then after the show, I was just like, ‘OK, I do love myself, but I do think I could be fitter and healthier. I can be better and feel better.’”

Ozempic

Hannah Jiles also revealed that decided to give Ozempic a go following the show, but ultimately she had to stop due to the side effects.

She explained: “I tried Ozempic in the spring. It was the generic version. I don’t know what it’s called, but I tried it for two weeks-ish.

“And for me, unfortunately, it just made me too sick. I couldn’t do it. It made me nauseous and made me want to vomit. I couldn’t eat food. I was like, ‘I’d rather be heavier than do this.’

“But I think it’s an amazing thing. And if it didn’t make me sick, I definitely would’ve taken it, but I just couldn’t.”

Cosmetic surgery

Hannah has also been open about the cosmetic surgery she’s had done after her time on the series, and she’s currently had lip and cheek filler, Botox in her forehead and hair extensions put in.

