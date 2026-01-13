This Beast Games season two theory on who took the bribe is genuinely foolproof

While we wait for the next episode of Beast Games season two, there’s a huge theory going round about who took the bribe. There were several captains given the offer, and a few tell-tale signs point to the person who may have betrayed their co-stars for money.

With that amount of money on the line, I can’t say I’d blame them. And the biggest theory points to JT being the guy who took the bribe, because there were only five captains able to take it. Based on the edit, JT’s team only seems to show a bunch of random people.

JT’s team is the pink team and, in some footage in episode one, we can see that the bribe is not even close to any of the other captain’s arms. The edit also shows a player on each team that made it to the survivor part – which was everyone other than JT’s team!

The teaser quite clearly shows JT’s pink team, with him accepting the bribe. Jeff and Tyler don’t appear to accept it, but upcoming episodes tease that Nick and TJ have arguments for whether they both accept it or not, and discuss hitting the button at $1 million.

It may have been edited to trick people, but the main theory points to JT being the one to take the bribe, or possibly Hannah. Most people are convinced he essentially beats her to press the button, while Ian, from Tyler’s team, shows up participating in the survivor challenges.

When someone asked JT if he took the bribe on Instagram, he simply kept his lips sealed and wrote: “You’ve gotta tune in on Wednesday.” Another player, Nicky Mariano, teased the clip on his socials, with someone saying, “Can’t wait to see you shock the world.”

