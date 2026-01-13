Colton Underwood on The Traitors is getting backlash after he was accused of stalking ex

Colton Underwood is now getting backlash after it was resurfaced that he allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. The Traitors US star was once given a restraining order four years ago, after his ex accused him of stalking her, tracking her car and harassing her.

According to the documents, Cassie Randolph accused her former beau of stalking her, tracking her car and harassing her and her friends from an anonymous phone number. Colton and Cassie split in May 2020, but it wasn’t the end of their story, as there was lots of drama.

“It’s been a crazy few months, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends, and that’s OK,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together.”

In September 2020, Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton, as reported by Life & Style Magazine. She claimed Colton had been harassing her with unsettling texts, showing up randomly at her apartment and parents’ home and placed a tracking device on her car.

It was alleged Colton admitted to being the person behind anonymous texts sent to Cassie after previously claiming he was being bothered by the same mysterious stalker. Some of these texts allegedly included accusations that Cassie was hanging out with another man.

At the time, an insider told Us Weekly Colton was shocked by Cassie’s filing, claiming he hadn’t seen his ex “in a month.” “He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided,” the insider said at the time. By November, Cassie dropped the order.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Colton told In Touch Weekly. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the orders.”

