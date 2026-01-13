Ro-mina reveals the gruelling reality of filming Members Only: Palm Beach

By now, everyone’s seen the wild Members Only: Palm Beach scenes play out. And, if it was tough viewing at points, just imagine what it was like filming with these ladies.

Ro-mina lifts the lid on what filming the Netflix show was really like. Apparently, the reality was actually pretty gruelling. So, let’s get into what the singer, model, and clothing brand owner had to say…

Ro-mina lifts the lid on filming

Taking to Instagram post-show, Ro-mina is spilling the tea on what filming Members Only: Palm Beach was really like.

Firstly, the Palm Beach newbie said that she’d have to sit in the confessionals chair for “hours.”

Not only that, but she also said it was super uncomfortable at times due to her outfits.

Ro-mina wrote:

“I had so much fun with this look! It wasn’t the most comfortable since the beading is also in the back, so while I sat it would dig into my butt! — And sometimes we had to sit for hoursss answering questions, but I loved every second of it!”

She designed outfits specifically for the show

In another Instagram post, Ro-mina shared how her fashion moments were actually quite sentimental during Members Only: Palm Beach.

She got a lot of slack for some of her looks, but she still managed to hold her own in season one.

Ro-mina captioned her post: “Some of my favorite shots from our premiere party for Members Only Palm Beach! I designed my outfit specifically for this night and I’m absolutely in love with it!!”

Members Only: Ro-mina said scenes were ‘deleted’

Sharing more behind-the-scenes snaps from her time filming Members Only: Palm Beach, Ro-mina said that some moments were cut from the final edit.

She penned: “All of the ROMi outfits I wore during filming including some deleted scenes looks! Definitely wild to look back on this and everything I went through during filming and then watching it on NETFLIX!! Life is crazy but I’m definitely enjoying it all! Thank you to everyone who has watched and I can’t wait to see what’s next!! We always have so much going on in our group that I’m sure you all will want to see!!! which look is your fave?!”

In January 2026, Ro-mina has also taken to her IG Stories to share that she’s attending press events for the show in New York. Despite it all appearing pretty hectic, she admitted that she is super keen for the show to get renewed for a second season.

