Do any of the Members Only: Palm Beach cast actually live in Palm Beach?!
Hilary said it 'isn't the real Palm Beach'
Right, we need to get down to the nitty gritty and figure out whether the Members Only: Palm Beach cast actually live in Palm Beach. It turns out they’re all dotted around the place, but one thing is for sure: Hilary Musser’s home is based on the beach’s waterfront.
Hilary Musser: Palm Beach
View this post on Instagram
Hilary is selling a home on 6315 S. Flagler Drive, in West Palm Beach. She lives in a huge $40 million property in Palm Beach. She has been building the home for herself since 2021, after buying the lot at 3208 Washington Road for $5 million a year before.
She had moved to a $6 million Mediterranean villa in Palm Beach in 2005 after separating from her late husband, Pete Musser. With that came her Mar-a-Lago membership, so she never actually had to pay the extortionate amount her co-stars did to gain access.
Rosalyn Yellin: Palm Beach
View this post on Instagram
Rosalyn lives along Highland Beach, which is a town in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States, where she and husband Jonathan have lived for the last five years together. She’s a newbie to the Mar-a-Lago scene, and has Gale Brophy to thank for being her mentor.
Taja Abitbol: Lives in Palm Beach
View this post on Instagram
Taja Abitbol and her husband, David Cone, live at the exclusive Bears club in Palm Beach, a multi-million dollar gated community. In April 2019, they re-listed their Manhattan apartment at Greenwich Lane for a whopping $9.9 million.
Maria Cozamanis: Lives in Palm Beach
View this post on Instagram
Maria and her husband Damon live on Delray Beach, with their home priced at a minimum value of $4.2 million! It isn’t on West Palm Beach, but it’s a distinct city located south of it in Palm Beach County, about 20-22 miles down the coast on the Atlantic Ocean.
Ro-mina Ustayev: Lives in Palm Beach
View this post on Instagram
Ro-mina Ustayev and her husband, Roman Ovrutsky, are selling their seven-year-old home with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The home, based on the Northampton Reserve Community, was purchased new in 2018, and comes with a theatre and gym.
For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.