Do any of the Members Only: Palm Beach cast actually live in Palm Beach?!

Right, we need to get down to the nitty gritty and figure out whether the Members Only: Palm Beach cast actually live in Palm Beach. It turns out they’re all dotted around the place, but one thing is for sure: Hilary Musser’s home is based on the beach’s waterfront.

Hilary Musser: Palm Beach

Hilary is selling a home on 6315 S. Flagler Drive, in West Palm Beach. She lives in a huge $40 million property in Palm Beach. She has been building the home for herself since 2021, after buying the lot at 3208 Washington Road for $5 million a year before.

She had moved to a $6 million Mediterranean villa in Palm Beach in 2005 after separating from her late husband, Pete Musser. With that came her Mar-a-Lago membership, so she never actually had to pay the extortionate amount her co-stars did to gain access.

Rosalyn Yellin: Palm Beach

Rosalyn lives along Highland Beach, which is a town in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States, where she and husband Jonathan have lived for the last five years together. She’s a newbie to the Mar-a-Lago scene, and has Gale Brophy to thank for being her mentor.

Taja Abitbol: Lives in Palm Beach

Taja Abitbol and her husband, David Cone, live at the exclusive Bears club in Palm Beach, a multi-million dollar gated community. In April 2019, they re-listed their Manhattan apartment at Greenwich Lane for a whopping $9.9 million.

Maria Cozamanis: Lives in Palm Beach

Maria and her husband Damon live on Delray Beach, with their home priced at a minimum value of $4.2 million! It isn’t on West Palm Beach, but it’s a distinct city located south of it in Palm Beach County, about 20-22 miles down the coast on the Atlantic Ocean.

Ro-mina Ustayev: Lives in Palm Beach

Ro-mina Ustayev and her husband, Roman Ovrutsky, are selling their seven-year-old home with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The home, based on the Northampton Reserve Community, was purchased new in 2018, and comes with a theatre and gym.

