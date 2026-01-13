Omg, Suebelle just revealed if Palm Beach really is how it’s portrayed on Members Only

If we can take anyone's word, it's Suebelle's

There’s a whole lot of chatter circulating since Members Only: Palm Beach arrived on Netflix when it comes to whether these women are real or fake.

Now, when it comes to the subject of Mar-a-Lago face, the realness can be called into question. But, as far as Gale Brophy’s authenticity is concerned, she’s fiercely defending her life’s work post-filming.

Now, people are curious to know if Palm Beach really is how it’s portrayed on Members Only, and iconic Suebelle has the answer for us!

Members Only shines a spotlight on Palm Beach

Members Only: Palm Beach is basically a glossy postcard of a town that runs on legacy, luxury, and the kind of social rules you only learn after you’ve broken them, apparently.

The show leans hard into the Palm Beach formula. We’re talking pristine manicures gripping champagne flutes, last names that open doors, and a social calendar that feels like a full-time job.

But here’s the thing, Palm Beach is elite, and it does have its own ecosystem… it’s just that the show turns the volume all the way up.

The money is real, the exclusivity is real, and the obsession with image is very real, but the moments are curated to feel bigger, sharper, and more jaw-dropping than everyday life.

Because, let’s face it, “quiet wealth and polite hellos” doesn’t exactly binge the same as side-eyes and scandal.

The series also puts a magnifying glass on the town’s most talked-about status symbols.

There are private clubs, charity events that double as social battlegrounds, and that unspoken hierarchy where being “known” matters almost as much as being rich.

Suebelle reveals truth about how Palm Beach is portrayed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suebelle Robbins (@suebelle)

Members Only star and Palm Beach icon Suebelle is thankfully setting the record straight for us all.

Answering an Instagram follower’s question this January, Suebelle explained that Palm Beach isn’t exactly as it’s portrayed on the Netflix show.

She said: “No. Not really, it’s a little more sedate. But, they do have fun. But, you don’t really see people arguing, like there were some little dust-ups on the show… I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that.”

Gale Brophy was quick to comment on Suebelle’s post, writing: “…you are absolutely wonderful. I enjoyed filming, but I was following the director’s lead. You are a true star.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.